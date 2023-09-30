Events Lined Up In And Around Doha During Geneva International Motor Show Qatar

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The inaugural edition of Geneva International Motor Show Qatar is around the corner and along side the main exhibition, there is an exciting festival lined up in and around the city of Doha. The prestigious motor show is scheduled to take place from October 7 to 14, 2023, at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center (DECC).

Over 30 world's most renowned automotive brands will showcase ground-breaking array of new cars at the DECC from 2pm to 10pm daily and from 10am to 10pm on Saturdays. Tickets can be purchased here

Some of the other GIMS events not to be missed are:

Adventure hub

October 7-13; The Outpost Al Barari, Sealine; 3pm-8pm

Get ready to venture off road where the desert meets the sea. From October 7 to 13, Sealine will host authentic and luxurious festival camp featuring exciting and indulging pursuits: exclusive car display, sand boarding, camel riding, dune buggies, hero acts and lives performances.

Programs include:

- 4x4 vehicles departing from DECC direct to The Outpost Al Barari Camp (Optional)

- Refreshment at The Outpost Al Barari Camp

- Offroad auto exhibition and Activities available at the Camp

- Offroad track experience (Optional)

- Sunset Show – Hero act

- Live barbecue dinner with live music/DJ

Classics Gallery

Showcasing some of the best cars ever made and the world's top concours winners, this unicorn exhibit is a must-attend event for all discerning classic car buyers, collectors and enthusiasts.

Visitors can enjoy a complimentary access to the Classics gallery with the purchase of their main exhibition ticket.

Forum of the Future

October 9; National Museum of Qatar; 9am-2pm

Partnering with Qatar Auto Museum (QAM) and Car Design News (CDN), GIMS Qatar explores the future of car design, hosting a curated and selected set of discussions that specifically explore the potential for bold new design directions for luxury and supercars.

A rich programme of scheduled content, an exclusive line-up of speakers, disruptive dialogues, and cross-disciplinary thinking to break out of comfortable silos is expected at this events.

Tickets are not yet out.

Track Days (Sold out event)

October 11-14; Lusail International Circuit; 5pm-10pm

Feel the thrill of driving at the all-new Lusail International Circuit. In partnership with QMMF, GIMS Qatar is organising four exclusive track days for brands and their guests to enjoy premiere access to the circuit right after the F1 champions.

City Playground

October 12-14; Lusail Boulevard; 5pm -10pm

As dusk turns to evening, the iconic Lusail Boulevard will morph into an urban playground, bringing the passion and energy of GIMS Qatar 2023 to its climax. Parade of Excellence, spectacular action, entertainment, live performances all around, and a buzzing village area; there will be something for everyone at the Urban Hub.

Free entry each day.

Parade of Excellence

October 12; Lusail Boulevard; 7pm-9pm

Up to 100 dream cars and unique models cruise on the 1.3km of the magnetic Lusail Boulevard for guests' viewing pleasure. This event promises to be memorable evening full of surprises!

Free entry each day.