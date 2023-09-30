Expo 2023 Doha Building Sets Guinness World Record For Largest Green Roof

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) #Expo 2023 Doha The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: As the countdown begins for the launch of Expo 2023, the Public Works Authority 'Ashghal' has succeeded in achieving a new Guinness World Records title, where Expo 2023 main building set the world record for being“The Largest Green Roof" in the world built on an area of 4,031 sqm.

The new global achievement is the sixth title to be added to the other world records achieved by Ashghal in the previous years. This includes the construction of the world's largest electric bus depot in Lusail, the implementation of the longest air-conditioned outdoor path in Umm Al Seneem park, the longest continuous cycling path (Olympic cycling track), the Longest piece of asphalt/bituminous concrete laid continuously along Al Khor road, and the most nationalities planting trees simultaneously.

On this occasion, Mohammed Al Khouri, Secretary General of the International Horticultural Expo 2023, expressed his delight with the main building of Expo 2023 receiving a world title, as this major achievement came just before the start of the International Horticultural Expo 2023 adding momentum to this global event.

On his part, Eng. Jaralla Mohammed Al Marri, Buildings Projects Department Manager ensured that 'Ashghal' always strives to reach the global level through its outstanding projects, noting the remarkable title of the main building of Expo 2023 in Guinness World Records as a new global recognition of 'Ashghal' projects in accomplishing internationally recognized achievements.

The Public Works Authority 'Ashghal' has completed the construction of the main building of the international exhibition, service buildings, and prepared the external and internal gardens of the exhibition to accommodate participants and visitors of one of the major horticultural exhibitions in the middle east.

The building was designed to showcase the highest horticultural standards in a hot climate area, presenting a model of a green country.

This project was designed to provide the visitor with an interactive experience with nature and modern urban construction with elements of Qatari characteristics.

The roof of the main building was planted with Pennisetum, Dahlia and green grass.​

The various projects implemented by Ashghal have been a part of major international events in the country including FIFA World Cup 2022 lately, Expo 2023 and Formula 1 race soon.