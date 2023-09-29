Yearly Revenue In Cryptocurrency Projected To Rise By 99% By 2027 In The UK

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Data forecasted by Statista & presented by BitcoinCasinosshows a 99% increase in cryptocurrency revenue (2023-2027)

United Kingdom Crypto Market Projected For 99% Growth To $3.77B By 2027

The UK Have Largest Anticipated Growth Across Top 5 Cryptocurrency markets The US Will Continue To Lead The Crypto Market In 2027 (10x Larger Than Next Biggest Market)

There was a huge decline in the crypto market from 2021 to 2022. Revenue dropped 49 percent in just one year falling from $1.65 billion to just $840 million. Over the last two years, several economic factors have held down the growth of the cryptocurrency market. However, a lot of the bad publicity stemmed from the downfall of one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges, FTX.

With public trust waning in the value of digital assets, it's no surprise that the crypto market has been extremely volatile in the last few years. But, it seems like the market is projected to recover at the end of 2023 with a projected 125 percent revenue increase.

Cryptocurrency Revenue Expected To Increase By 99% By 2027 In The UK

By the end of 2023, the revenue in the crypto market is projected to reach $1.89 billion.

The average revenue per user on the crypto market is an estimated $107.10 USD in 2023. That number is expected to nearly double over the next four years, as the crypto market is expected to experience an annual growth rate of 18.84 percent during that span. That amounts to a total market revenue of $3.77 billion USD by 2027.

With revenue set to increase by 99 percent, the number of users will also be on the rise as well.

The UK Are Anticipated The Largest Growth In The Cryptocurrency Market By 2027

The largest market increase will be seen in the United Kingdom, where crypto market revenue is projected to grow by 99% to a total of $3.77 billion. The U.S. will continue to dominate the crypto market in 2027 with an estimated market revenue of $31.62 billion, up 76 percent from 2023.

According to estimates, the lowest projected growth will occur in Germany, which will only have $2.35 billion in market revenue by 2027, up just 45 percent compared to 2023.

