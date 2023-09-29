Qatar Strongly Condemns Two Explosions In Pakistan

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The State of Qatar expressed its strong condemnation and denunciation of the two explosions that targeted a mosque near Pakistan's city of Peshawar and a religious gathering in Balochistan, and left over 50 people killed and dozens others injured.

In a statement on Friday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs renewed Qatar's firm position of rejecting violence and terrorism, regardless of the motives or reasons. It also stressed its categoric rejection of targeting places of worship and terrorizing peaceful people.

The Ministry expressed Qatar's condolences to the families of the victims and to the government and people of Pakistan, wishing the injured a speedy recovery.

