Ihealth Labs Continues Rapid Growth Of Unified Care Program With Sacramento Office Opening

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Expanded Sacramento Presence Enables Company to Amplify Chronic Disease Management

SACRAMENTO,Calif., Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- iHealth Labs, Inc.

(iHealth), a leader in digital health innovation and one of the major providers of at-home COVID tests in the U.S., continues its commitment to advancing healthcare solutions with its announcement today of the establishment of a new office in Sacramento at 8950 Cal Center Drive to accommodate its rapidly growing Unified Care program.



iHealth Labs Inc. has opened an office at 8950 Cal Center Drive in Sacramento to expand its growing Unified Care program in the region. Photo courtesy of Basin Street Properties

Continue Reading

With its contributions as a pivotal COVID-19 home test provider and a decade-long dedication to reimagining chronic disease care, iHealth Labs is poised to amplify its impact for population health with the expansion of the Unified Care program in Northern California, especially the Greater Sacramento Area. The region has witnessed a remarkable transformation in its senior population, with a growth rate exceeding 50% from 2010 to 2020, according to recent census reports. An aging population often brings a higher prevalence of chronic health conditions, leading to increased demands on physician visits, hospitalizations and long-term care services.

The Unified Care solution is designed to close the gap between physician visits and patient's home monitoring and self management. In this model, iHealth builds an ancillary care team to provide holistic in-person and remote care for chronic disease management and support patients between office visits. This enables physicians to better manage their patient population.

The transformative approach integrates the care team with physicians to provide remote vitals monitoring, personalized nutrition counseling, health behavior coaching and seamless care coordination, all backed by data-driven software and smart devices.

Since 2018, a total of 40 primary care practices in the Sacramento area have embraced iHealth Unified Care and achieved remarkable milestones, including a 25% improvement in blood pressure and diabetes control rates. iHealth also launched strategic partnerships with local independent physician groups, including Sutter Independent Physicians, to focus on care quality improvement for population health.

And a recent retrospective analysis of over one-third of the patients under the Unified Care model demonstrated significant enhancements in HbA1c and blood pressure levels [1,2].



The achievements have translated into superior clinical outcomes, heightened physician engagement and elevated patient satisfaction. The program enjoys a 95% patient satisfaction rate, with 10,000+ total patients currently enrolled, of which 62% are Medicare beneficiaries.

"The Sacramento office opening marks our commitment to redefine healthcare solutions, foster healthier lives and communities. By uniting its prowess in COVID-19 testing with its groundbreaking Unified Care model, iHealth Labs is poised to lead the way in shaping a brighter future for healthcare delivery," stated Jack Feng, iHealth Labs CEO.

Additionally in July, iHealth relocated its headquarters office in San Jose to a larger office at 880 West Maude Avenue in Sunnyvale, also to accommodate the Unified Care expansion.



"This is an exciting time for iHealth. Not only are we celebrating the company's 13th anniversary in 2023 and continuing to build our Unified Care team with two office expansions, on the ecommerce side, we've also enjoyed steady growth as we launch new products in the digital health category," noted Feng.

About

iHealth Labs, Inc.

Founded in 2010, iHealth is dedicated to empowering people to live healthier lives. The company is a leader in designing and manufacturing consumer-friendly, mobile personal healthcare products connected through the cloud that allows consumers to easily measure, track, and share vital health information with their doctors. With a focus on delivering high-quality and accessible products, iHealth is at the forefront of the digital health revolution.

In 2018, iHealth established the Unified Care program to address the issue of managing chronic diseases. iHealth Care specialists support patients beyond the doctor's office with chronic conditions via Chronic Care Management (CCM) and Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) to achieve better health outcomes.

In November 2021, iHealth's COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test received Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for over-the-counter sales. Since then, iHealth has emerged as a key supplier of at-home COVID tests to the federal government, state governments, nonprofits, and individual consumers. With its commitment to helping people lead healthier lives, iHealth is poised to continue driving positive change in the healthcare industry.



Visit

to learn more.

For media inquiries, contact:

Shirley Ng

650-600-6313

[email protected]

SOURCE iHealth Labs