(MENAFN- Baystreet.ca) Asia Largely Rebounds

















Asia-Pacific markets largely climbed in the final trading day of the week, with Hong Kong's Hang Seng index leading gains in the region and rising 2.67% in its final hour of trade.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 finished lower 14.9 points, or 0.1%, to 31,857.62.

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index grew 436,63 points, or 2.5%, to 17,809.66.

This comes as traders assess to key economic data out of Japan, including the September inflation rate for Tokyo. The capital's data is seen as a leading indicator of nationwide trends.

Tokyo's consumer price index rose 2.8% in September from a year ago, softening from the 2.9% gain in August. The core inflation rate, which strips out prices of fresh food, came in at 2.5%, lower than the 2.6% expected by a Reuters poll.

Japan also saw unemployment, industrial output and retail sales data for August.

In other markets

Markets in Korea, Taiwan and Shanghai were shuttered for holiday.

In Singapore, the Straits Times Index added 10.42 points, or 0.3%, to 3,217.41.

In New Zealand, the NZX 50 hiked 118.4 points, or 1.1%, to 11,296.43.

In Australia, the ASX 200 gained 23.88 points, or 0.3%, to 7,048.64.























MENAFN29092023000212011056ID1107164665