Rotterdam Shooting Death Toll Rises To Three

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Sept 29 (KUNA) -- The death toll in the Dutch port Rotterdam hospital shooting rose to three on Thursday evening when a 14-year-old girl died of her injuries. The girlآ's mother died earlier in the afternoon, as did a lecturer at Rotterdamآ's Erasmus teaching hospital, Dutch News. nl portal reported Friday. Police have arrested a 32-year-old man, a student at the university, in connection with the shooting. (end) nk.rk

