Azerbaijan Never Coerces Armenians In Karabakh To Leave - Trend News Agency's Deputy Director (PHOTO/VIDEO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Azerbaijan does not force Armenians living in Karabakh to leave; on the contrary, it wants their reintegration into Azerbaijani society. Rufiz Hafizoglu, deputy director of Trend News Agency and head of Turkic.World media platform, said in the program "Hadi Aljazair," broadcast on Algerian state TV channel AL24 and Egyptian TV channel Qahir Axbariyya, Trend reports.

He noted that Armenians who left Karabakh could return at any time.

"Along with this, Azerbaijan keeps the reintegration of Armenians in Karabakh at the center of attention, and a special portal has been created for this purpose," Hafizoglu added.

Moreover, at the invitation of the Administration of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ramin Mammadov, responsible for contacts with the Armenian residents of Karabakh, met with representatives of the Armenian residents of Karabakh on September 21, 2023, in Yevlakh.

In the context of discussing social and humanitarian issues, the representatives of the Armenian residents of Azerbaijan's Karabakh region informed us that there is a special need for fuel. At the same time, they asked for humanitarian assistance in the form of foodstuffs.

As a result of the meeting, their request was taken seriously. Until now, Azerbaijan has already supplied fuel for the heating systems of kindergartens and schools, as well as the emergency medical service and fire department, and provided humanitarian support for Karabakh residents.

Another meeting of Ramin Mammadov with representatives of Armenian residents of Karabakh was held in Khojaly on September 25, 2023.

An agreement was reached to organize a meeting of the members of the working group on the solution of social-humanitarian, economic, and infrastructural issues headed by the Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Shahin Mustafayev, with the relevant representatives engaged in communal, medical services, and other civil activities in the territory, including Khankendi, in order to determine the directions of current activities and establish a joint working group.

It was proposed to jointly organize medical services by Azerbaijani and Armenian medical workers in a field hospital, which is proposed to be established near Khankendi or in the direction of Khojaly. In addition, the establishment of a mobile food service by Azerbaijani and Armenian service personnel was proposed.

Readiness was expressed to provide necessary medical assistance to persons suffering from serious chronic diseases or in need of special surgical operations.

At the same time, the formation of joint visiting medical brigades comprising medical workers of Azerbaijani and Armenian origin and the provision of services by these brigades to single persons living in remote villages and in need of medical care were emphasized at the meeting.

The proposal to organize visits of civil society representatives and public activists of Armenian origin residing in the Karabakh economic region to Baku or other cities of Azerbaijan was underlined, noting that such initiatives are important from the point of view of creating a platform for civil society dialogue as well as the implementation of confidence-building measures.