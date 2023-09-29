Azerbaijan Never Coerces Armenians In Karabakh To Leave - Trend News Agency's Deputy Director (PHOTO/VIDEO)

(MENAFN
BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 29.
Azerbaijan does
not force Armenians living in Karabakh to leave; on the contrary,
it wants their reintegration into Azerbaijani society. Rufiz
Hafizoglu, deputy director of Trend News Agency and head of
Turkic.World media platform, said in the program "Hadi Aljazair,"
broadcast on Algerian state TV channel AL24 and Egyptian TV channel
Qahir Axbariyya, Trend reports.
He noted that Armenians who left Karabakh could return at any
time.
"Along with this, Azerbaijan keeps the reintegration of
Armenians in Karabakh at the center of attention, and a special
portal has been created for this purpose," Hafizoglu added.
Moreover, at the invitation of the Administration of the
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ramin Mammadov,
responsible for contacts with the Armenian residents of Karabakh,
met with representatives of the Armenian residents of Karabakh on
September 21, 2023, in Yevlakh.
In the context of discussing social and humanitarian
issues, the representatives of the Armenian residents of
Azerbaijan's Karabakh region informed us that there is a special
need for fuel. At the same time, they asked for humanitarian
assistance in the form of foodstuffs.
As a result of the meeting, their request was taken
seriously. Until now, Azerbaijan has already supplied fuel for the
heating systems of kindergartens and schools, as well as the
emergency medical service and fire department, and provided
humanitarian support for Karabakh residents.
Another meeting of Ramin Mammadov with representatives of
Armenian residents of Karabakh was held in Khojaly on September 25,
2023.
An agreement was reached to organize a meeting of the members of
the working group on the solution of social-humanitarian, economic,
and infrastructural issues headed by the Deputy Prime Minister of
the Republic of Azerbaijan, Shahin Mustafayev, with the relevant
representatives engaged in communal, medical services, and other
civil activities in the territory, including Khankendi, in order to
determine the directions of current activities and establish a
joint working group.
It was proposed to jointly organize medical services by
Azerbaijani and Armenian medical workers in a field hospital, which
is proposed to be established near Khankendi or in the direction of
Khojaly. In addition, the establishment of a mobile food service by
Azerbaijani and Armenian service personnel was proposed.
Readiness was expressed to provide necessary medical assistance
to persons suffering from serious chronic diseases or in need of
special surgical operations.
At the same time, the formation of joint visiting medical
brigades comprising medical workers of Azerbaijani and Armenian
origin and the provision of services by these brigades to single
persons living in remote villages and in need of medical care were
emphasized at the meeting.
The proposal to organize visits of civil society representatives
and public activists of Armenian origin residing in the Karabakh
economic region to Baku or other cities of Azerbaijan was
underlined, noting that such initiatives are important from the
point of view of creating a platform for civil society dialogue as
well as the implementation of confidence-building measures.
