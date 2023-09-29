Gas Supply Volumes Via TANAP To Türkiye Since Launch Announced

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) NAKHCHIVAN, Azerbaijan, September 29. A total of 24 billion cubic meters of gas have been supplied from July 2018 via the Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) to Türkiye, Azerbaijan's Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said at the III Azerbaijan-Türkiye Energy Forum and the I International Conference "Nakhchivan - the Green Energy Zone", Trend reports.

"For many years, Azerbaijan-Türkiye energy cooperation of regional and international significance has played a crucial role in ensuring energy security, with joint energy and communication projects such as the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan, Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum, TANAP, and the Southern Gas Corridor," he emphasized.

According to him, Azerbaijan and Türkiye are now seen as reliable strategic partners in supplying energy to Europe.

"The export of Azerbaijani gas from Azerbaijan to Türkiye, parallelly through Turkish territory to European countries, is increasing. Out of 7.4 billion cubic meters of gas supplied to Türkiye from January of this year to the present, 4.2 billion cubic meters were delivered via TANAP. By the end of the year, our gas exports to Türkiye will reach 10.2 billion cubic meters," the minister added.

The Azerbaijani-Turkish Energy Forum was initiated within the framework of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between the two countries to further strengthen strategic energy partnerships. The first forum was held on December 21–22, 2021, in Baku, and the second one on October 5–6, 2022, in Istanbul.