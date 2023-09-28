Russian Drone Destroyed Over Dnipropetrovsk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A Russian drone was shot down over Dnipropetrovsk region.
The mayor of Kryvyi Rih, Oleksandr Vilkul, said this in a post on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.
"Another enemy drone was destroyed over the territory of Dnipropetrovsk region this afternoon. Thank you, air defense forces!" the report says. Read also:
Vilkul noted that important infrastructure, public transport, social and medical institutions are currently working stably in Kryvyi Rih.
As reported by Ukrinform, the Ukrainian military shot down a Russian reconnaissance drone near Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk region, on September 27.
Photo is illustrative
