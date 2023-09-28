Russian Drone Destroyed Over Dnipropetrovsk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A Russian drone was shot down over Dnipropetrovsk region.

The mayor of Kryvyi Rih, Oleksandr Vilkul, said this in a post on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

"Another enemy drone was destroyed over the territory of Dnipropetrovsk region this afternoon. Thank you, air defense forces!" the report says.

Russian attacksled in four directions



Vilkul noted that important infrastructure, public transport, social and medical institutions are currently working stably in Kryvyi Rih.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Ukrainian military shot down a Russian reconnaissance drone near Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk region, on September 27.

Photo is illustrative