Speaker Of Milli Majlis Meets With Her Irish Counterpart

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Speaker of Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova, who is on a business
visit to Ireland, met with the Speaker of the House of
Representatives of the Irish Parliament Sean Offergail, Azernews reports, citing Milli Majlis.
Welcoming the Speaker of Milli Majlis, the Chairman of the House
of Representatives of the Irish Parliament expressed satisfaction
with the first visit of the Head of the Azerbaijani Parliament to
Ireland. Sean Offergail noted that the Irish Parliament was working
on establishing a friendship group with the Azerbaijani Parliament,
and expressed confidence that it would contribute to further
strengthening of inter-parliamentary ties.
He noted that his country is interested in investing in foreign
countries, and developing relations in the spheres of economy and
tourism. He shared his opinion on Azerbaijan's leading role in the
region and said that Azerbaijan is a reliable energy partner of
Europe. The Irish Speaker emphasized the importance of mutual
visits for further development of inter-parliamentary relations
between the two countries and in other fields and talked about the
existing opportunities in this sphere.
Speaker Sahiba Gafarova expressed her gratitude for the
hospitality shown to the Azerbaijani parliamentary delegation and
noted that there is a good potential for further development of
relations between the parliaments in education, culture, and
humanitarian spheres.
At the meeting, the Chairman of Milli Majlis gave detailed
information about the situation in the South Caucasus, including
Azerbaijan, especially in the Garabagh region. Sahiba Ghafarova
reminded that by liberating its lands from the occupation of
Armenia, Azerbaijan ensured the implementation of the UN Security
Council resolutions and offered the other side a peace agreement
based on 5 principles of international law. He noted with regret
that Armenia has not signed that document for almost 3 years. The
Milli Majlis Speaker also drew attention to the fact that Armenia
continues political blackmail against Azerbaijan internationally
with groundless statements such as "blockade" and "humanitarian
crisis".
According to the speaker, Armenia has not withdrawn its 10,000
soldiers from Karabakh during this period, provided them with
financial support, arms, and ammunition, as well as supported the
so-called regime in the Garabagh region of Azerbaijan. Sahiba
Gafarova also drew attention to the fact that during the past
period, Armenia has organized provocations on the border and
continues to mine the territories of Azerbaijan.
She said that, last week the number of these provocations
increased even more. Thus, as a result of the explosion of mines
planted by Armenian Armed groups for terrorist purposes, civilians
and policemen were killed and wounded. All this forced Azerbaijan
to launch the local anti-terrorist activities.
Sahiba Gafarova said that the purpose of the activity was to
prevent possible military provocations and terrorist acts by
illegal Armenian armed formations in Garabagh, as well as to
withdraw terrorist groups from the Garabagh economic region of
Azerbaijan.
The local anti-terrorist activities were also aimed at ensuring
the safety of the civilian population, including civilian workers
involved in reconstruction works in the area and military
personnel, as well as the restoration of the constitutional order
of the Republic of Azerbaijan. She emphasized that the civilian
population and objects were not targeted during the anti-terrorist
activities, and these measures were carried out in full compliance
with international law, including international humanitarian
law.
Speaker Sahiba Ghafarova said that on 20 September, taking into
account the request of the representatives of the Armenian
residents of Garabagh, an agreement on a complete ceasefire was
reached. According to this agreement, the units of the Armenian
Armed Forces located in the Garabagh economic region of Azerbaijan
should lay down their arms, leave their combat positions and
military posts, and be completely disarmed.
The Chairman said discussions are being held on the issues of
integration of the Armenian population living in Garabagh into
Azerbaijani society, and two meetings have already been held with
representatives of the Armenian community of Garabagh. Humanitarian
aid and foodstuffs were sent to Khankendi. Necessary conditions
have been created so that Armenians wishing to go to Armenia could
leave the region without obstacles and problems, and people wishing
to live in Garabagh could stay there. Speaker Sahiba Ghafarova
expressed hope that the peace agreement will finally be signed.
Speaker Sahiba Ghafarova then signed the memorial book of the
parliament.
Afterward, a welcoming ceremony for the Speaker of the Milli
Majlis Sahiba Gafarova was held in the halls of the House of
Representatives and the Senate of the Republic of Ireland.
