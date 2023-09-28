Azerbaijan Gets Almost Full Possession Of Its Lands, Turkish Expert Says

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The moment we expected has come! Azerbaijan's efforts were very
successful and led to the abolition of the so-called
"Nagorno-Karabakh" name on earth. September 28 is considered a
historical achievement of Azerbaijan. In the end, all the projects
of 200-year-old Armenian separatists were destroyed along with
miatsum.
Thanks to both the 44-day war and local anti-terrorist measures
on July 21, Azerbaijan fully restored its territorial integrity and
sovereignty. This is considered a historical achievement of the
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief
Ilham Aliyev, and the entire Azerbaijani people!
So, Samvel Shahramanyan, who considers himself the president of
the so-called republic, signed a "decree" on the complete abolition
of the so-called regime until January 1, 2024 (this is actually the
time period given to him by Azerbaijan). The "Decree" comes into
force immediately after its publication. Also, Armenians currently
living in Garabagh have already started migrating from the legal
Azerbaijani lands to Yerevan. With that, the Armenians living in
Garabagh are waiting for the reintegration process again.
"The reason why the so-called "Nagorno-Karabakh" president made
such a decision is the result of the efforts of Azerbaijan's
glorious victories. On September 21, as a result of the military,
diplomatic, and political efforts of Azerbaijan along with the
local anti-terrorist measures, the so-called, and illegitimate
status had to be canceled. Yes, Azerbaijan achieved its goal. As a
result of these efforts, the other side had to fulfill its
obligations. This name-change process will continue until the end
of 2023 and will be fully under the control of Azerbaijan."
Güngör Yavuzaslan, a Turkish reporter who conducts political and
social research on the Turkic world and the Middle East, stated
these words in an interview with Azernews .
According to him, this decision will contribute to stability,
peace, and sustainable development in the South Caucasus. The
presence of an illegal terrorist element right in the middle of
Garabagh was a threat to the stability of the region. By
eliminating this, Azerbaijan proved that it can protect its
sovereignty and territorial integrity in the South Caucasus.
"As we can see now, a large number of Armenians are migrating
from Garabagh to Yerevan. First, most of the immigrants are
Armenians who came after 1991, that is, they are not considered
Garabagh Armenians. On the other hand, there was great pressure
from Armenia on the Armenians living in Garabagh. The reason is
that if the Armenians living there live together with the citizens
of Azerbaijan, they will be branded as traitors. For this reason,
many Armenians are "loyal" to their state and return to avoid being
branded as traitors," G. Yavuzaslan added.
According to the Turkish correspondent, all property documents
and population records of Armenian families who lived in Garabagh
before 1991 are in the Baku archive. After the reintegration
process, the Armenians remaining in the Garabagh region will live
under equal conditions with Azerbaijani citizens. It is possible
that a transition period and calendar will be applied on these
eves. The situation there will be determined based on this
transition calendar.
In conclusion, Güngör Yavuzaslan noted that it is possible to
talk about New Azerbaijan with its fully liberated territories
after January 1.
"Azerbaijan is a country that has almost got possession of its
lands in the South Caucasus. From January 1, together with Turkiye,
the new Azerbaijan will continue to rise, as it has been until
now," the Turkish correspondent underlined.
