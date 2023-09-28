Enemy Attacks Nikopol With Drones, Damaging Infrastructure Facilities And Houses

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Two enemy kamikaze drones hit civilian and infrastructure facilities in Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region.
"Today, the enemy 'congratulated' Nikopol on the Town Day with another strike. In the afternoon, the town was hit with two kamikaze drones," the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration posted on Telegram .
It is noted that an infrastructure object, a two-story building and a private house were damaged. Nobody was injured.
As reported, the enemy attacked Nikopol with heavy artillery and a kamikaze drone on September 27.
Photo: Telegram, Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration
