EU, UN Officials Discuss Libya

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Sept 28 (KUNA) -- EU High Representative Josep Borrell met with Abdoulaye Bathily, the UN Secretary General's Special Representative and Head of the UN Support Mission in Libya in Brussels Thursday, exchanging views on the current situation in Libya.

A statement from Borrell's office said the two officials also discussed how to coordinate and enhance political efforts to support the path towards peace and stability in Libya.

Borrell reaffirmed the EU's determined and unwavering support to the facilitation initiative led by Abdoulaye Bathily. Both reiterated the EU and UN's commitment to work together towards a sustainable political solution, based on an inclusive inter-Libyan dialogue.

The EU foreign policy chief and the UN Special Representative also discussed the devastating consequences of the deadly Storm Daniel.

Further, they highlighted the importance to continue assisting all Libyans in these difficult circumstances, added the statement. (end)

nk.hb







MENAFN28092023000071011013ID1107160595