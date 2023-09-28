Azerbaijan's Restoration Of Its Sovereignty To Strengthen Country's Co-Op With Israel - Chamber Of Commerce

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 28. Azerbaijan's
restoration of its sovereignty will only reinforce the development
of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Israel, President of
Israel-Azerbaijan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IACCI) Alex
Kaplun told Trend .
“When the problems in the country are being solved and people
are supportive of everything that is happening, including the
liberation of their lands, peace's restoration paves the way for
progress,” he said.
The IACCI president added that the state and people of Israel
support Azerbaijan in reestablishing its sovereignty.
“Israel and Azerbaijan have always been friends and will be
friends for a very long time, and we are putting a lot of effort to
guarantee that, so I think our cooperation will only continue
developing. We see a lot of ministerial visits to both countries,
including the recent visits of Director General of the Ministry of
Defense of Israel Eyal Zamir and Minister of Agriculture and Rural
Development of Israel Avi Dichter to Azerbaijan,” Kaplun said.
Israel has been supportive of Azerbaijan's position with regard
to restoring its territorial integrity, and in particular in the
second Karabakh war in 2020. This was noted by Azerbaijani Foreign
Minister Jeyhun Bayramov after meeting with his Israeli counterpart
Eli Cohen back in March.
Also, both countries regularly hold meetings related to military
cooperation, considering Israel's advanced technology and
achievements.
