Azerbaijan's Restoration Of Its Sovereignty To Strengthen Country's Co-Op With Israel - Chamber Of Commerce

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 28. Azerbaijan's restoration of its sovereignty will only reinforce the development of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Israel, President of Israel-Azerbaijan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IACCI) Alex Kaplun told Trend .

“When the problems in the country are being solved and people are supportive of everything that is happening, including the liberation of their lands, peace's restoration paves the way for progress,” he said.

The IACCI president added that the state and people of Israel support Azerbaijan in reestablishing its sovereignty.

“Israel and Azerbaijan have always been friends and will be friends for a very long time, and we are putting a lot of effort to guarantee that, so I think our cooperation will only continue developing. We see a lot of ministerial visits to both countries, including the recent visits of Director General of the Ministry of Defense of Israel Eyal Zamir and Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development of Israel Avi Dichter to Azerbaijan,” Kaplun said.

Israel has been supportive of Azerbaijan's position with regard to restoring its territorial integrity, and in particular in the second Karabakh war in 2020. This was noted by Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov after meeting with his Israeli counterpart Eli Cohen back in March.

Also, both countries regularly hold meetings related to military cooperation, considering Israel's advanced technology and achievements.