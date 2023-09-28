Kuwaiti Team Bags 3 Medals In Asian Tourney

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Fahad Shefaga

KUWAIT, Sept 28 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti team has so far bagged three medals (a gold, silver and bronze) in the 19th Asian games hosted by the Chinese city of Hangzhou.

Latest winners were the shooters Abdullah Al-Terqi and Iman Al-Shamaa who on Thursday won the silver medal in the mixed skeet competition.

This triumph came as Kuwaiti team ranked second after Kazakhstan and ahead of China that had gotten the bronze trophy.

Duaij Al-Otaibi, President of the Kuwaiti Shooting Club, in a phone contact with KUNA, expressed pride of the initial results made by the national team, lauding the two Kuwaiti shooters for their fruitful performance.

Al-Shamaa, meanwhile, expressed deep satisfaction for "the greatest achievement" in her sports record, dedicating the trophy to the Kuwaiti leaders, the people of Kuwait and all Kuwaiti shooters.

She also indicated that Al-Terqi's presence on her side during the heated competitions granted her substantial morale. (pickup previous) fsa.rk