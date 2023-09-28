Dollar Loan Center Supports The Idaho Foodbank With $10,000 Donation

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Earlier this month, Dollar Loan Center (DLC) visited the Idaho Foodbank and donated $10,000 to the organization to assist in its mission of providing food security to thousands of families across Idaho. Following the check presentation, DLC Founder and CEO Chuck Brennan was given a tour of the facility and the opportunity to meet with members from The Idaho Foodbank to discuss their involvement throughout the various communities in Idaho.

“We are excited to support our new neighbors in Idaho, and seeing how our donation will make a difference in the community through this massive facility was truly eye-opening,” said Brennan.“Everyone we have connected with at The Foodbank has been extremely passionate and dedicated to supporting as many people as possible, and I'm proud to get behind their mission.”

“This donation will allow us to provide food for up to 40,000 meals,” said Jana Wolf, Community Engagement Coordinator at The Idaho Foodbank.“We appreciate this support of our mission to help Idahoans facing food insecurity.”

Dollar Loan Center recently opened its first two locations in Idaho. 'Emerald', also considered their Idaho headquarters, is located on West Emerald and Five Mile Road and opened on September 18. Their second location, 'Broadway', on the corner of Broadway Aly Avenue and Warren Street, recently opened on September 25. These are the first of 16 stores planned to open in the state throughout the rest of 2023 and into early 2024. The company has partnered with an array of community and nonprofit organizations throughout the state and will hold an official grand opening event on Wednesday, October 18 at their Emerald location in Boise.

About Dollar Loan Center

Dollar Loan Center was founded in Las Vegas and wholly owned by Chuck & Mary Brennan. They are celebrating 25 years in business in 2023. The company specializes in Signature Loans up to $5,000 processed in minutes with no collateral, no hidden fees, and full transparency. They have over 50 (bank-like) locations throughout Nevada, Utah, and Idaho also lending online at in Wisconsin and Oklahoma.

About The Idaho Foodbank

The Idaho Foodbank is an independent, donor-supported, nonprofit organization and is the largest statewide distributor of free food assistance in Idaho. The Idaho Foodbank was established in 1984 and since that time has distributed millions of pounds of food through its facilities in Lewiston, Meridian, and Pocatello. In the last fiscal year, The Foodbank provided food for over 23 million meals to Idahoans living with food insecurity. The Foodbank distributes food through a network of more than 440 partners including schools, food pantries, senior centers, feeding sites, shelters, mobile pantries, and churches. Recognizing the crucial connection between hunger and health, The Idaho Foodbank focuses on providing nutritious food and collaborates with community organizations to promote nutrition education, wellness tools, and healthy living. Visit idahofoodbankfor more information. Find us on your favorite social media platform.

