Marketplacer Available On Commercetools Connect

Denver - News Direct - 27 September 2023 - Marketplacer , a global technology platform that enables brands, retailers, suppliers, communities and innovators to build and grow successful online marketplaces at scale, today announced that it has been selected to be among the first connectors into the new commercetools integration framework, Connect, alongside other best-in-breed technology providers.



This new partnership centers around a pre-built Marketplacer Connector for commercetools that customers can download to quickly and easily integrate Marketplacer's 3rd-party marketplace technology into the commercetools platform.



Switching on the Marketplacer connector in their commercetools environment gives enterprise customers the ability to streamline the process of launching a marketplace, which, in turn, enables them to accelerate and scale their 3rd-party product strategy, start tracking revenue growth and measure business impact much faster.



In addition, the new Connect product enables commercetools customers to link 3rd-party sellers from the Marketplacer platform into their ecosystem. This allows customers to share data such as product updates, seller information and alerts in real time. As a result, customers can launch their marketplace faster, at scale, and at a lower cost, resulting in an enhanced customer experience.



“We're honored to be the first and preferred marketplace partner to be part of the new commercetools integration framework, Connect,” said Jason Wyatt, CEO and co-founder of Marketplacer.“This partnership will radically accelerate commercetools' customers' ability to enable range extension or curated marketplace capabilities, deliver them faster and still be able to take advantage of all of the flexibility of the commercetools platform.”



More About commercetools Connect:



In addition to accelerating time-to-market, commercetools Connect offers:







A curated set of pre-built, commercetools-certified connectors that provide out-of-the-box integrations between products;



A run-time environment for connectors, managed by commercetools as part of its infrastructure and provided as a paid service to customers; and,

The same run-time environment to build proprietary connectors by and for customers.







The ability to create and promote products on commercetools Frontend, increasing visibility and sales potential;



Improved workflow efficiency with a single source of truth for products, sellers and advertisers; and,

Alignment with key principles of the MACH® alliance, ensuring a high level of control and agility.





“Marketplacer is a great fit for commercetools Connect and we appreciate their investment in our shared customers,” said commercetools Chief Product Officer Mike Sharp.“Naturally, we are selective about the technology partners with whom we choose to go-to-market. We value the partnership we have with Marketplacer and commend them on their strong customer growth."Hear more about the Marketplacer/commercetools Connect solution at the E-Commerce Expo in London, Sept. 27-28, stand F10.Marketplacer is a global technology Software as a Service (SaaS) platform equipped with all the tools and functionality needed to build successful and scalable online marketplaces, at speed. To date, Marketplacer has helped build and deploy over 100 Marketplaces connecting over 13,000 businesses worldwide. The Marketplacer platform exists to make growth simple, from implementing marketplace strategies such as shipment from drop-ship sellers, adding new categories or third-party range extension, through to consolidating markets and rolling out modern revenue models such as recurring memberships that allow businesses to grow faster and beyond the constraints of capital inventory.Born and bred from the award-winning BikeExchange, the biggest online marketplace for anything and everything bike, founders Jason Wyatt and Sam Salter saw the opportunity to license the online software platform and apply it to new marketplaces. Marketplacer is responsible for the creation of online e-commerce solutions and business transformations of companies around the world. Visit marketplacerfor more information.commercetools is the leading composable commerce platform, allowing companies to dynamically tailor and scale shopping experiences across markets. We equip some of the world's largest businesses with tools to future-proof digital offerings, reduce risks and costs, and build outstanding experiences that drive revenue growth.Headquartered in Munich, commercetools has led a global renaissance in digital commerce by combining cloud-native, technology-agnostic, independent components into a unique system that addresses specific business needs. We empower brands – including Audi, Danone, Eurorail, NBCUniversal, Sephora and Volkswagen Group – to stay ahead of changing consumer and buyer behavior. To learn more, visit commercetools.

