ADIPEC ‘Power Partner’ Aggreko to help deliver a green event fuelled by solar and battery power

(MENAFN- Iris Media Press Services) Massimo Capra, Aggreko’s Global Head of PCR Sector, will speak at ADIPEC about the applications of Carbon Capture Utilisation and Storage

Dubai, UAE: September 27, 2023: Aggreko, the leading global provider of energy solutions for the events and energy sectors, is the ‘Power Partner’ for this year’s edition of ADIPEC, the world's largest energy conference and exhibition.

Taking place from October 2-5, 2023, in Abu Dhabi, ADIPEC aims to unite industries to accelerate collective, responsible action, decarbonise quicker and future-proof the energy system. In line with its theme of ‘Decarbonising. Faster. Together.’, Aggreko will help transform ADIPEC into a clean energy-powered, energy-efficient show by deploying solar, battery power and generators to power all ADIPEC external tent structures at the four-day event.

Owen Coll, Managing Director, Aggreko, says: “As the regional industry moves towards a more decarbonised future, there is a growing momentum from governments and companies to use gas and renewable energy solutions for power. As ADIPEC’s Power Partner, this is an opportunity for us to showcase the benefits of using green power to reduce emissions. By helping to sustainably power major international events like ADIPEC, we continue to help the events industry in the region move towards a more sustainable future. The Middle East and Africa power generator rental market size was valued at USD 2.44 billion in 2022 and we have a significant market share across the region.”

Christopher Hudson, president of dmg events, the organisers of ADIPEC, says: “In line with our theme this year and our overarching purpose to advance the energy transition and support global climate and energy goals, we recognise the need for every organisation and individual to do its part. Our partnership with Aggreko is part of our larger commitment to sustainability, which includes signing the UNFCC Climate Neutral Now sustainability pledge and a long-term carbon management plan.

“As part of this plan, we are also sourcing solar power for all electricity used within the ADNEC venue, reducing the ecological footprint of our event through resource management initiatives, and promoting sustainable choices among our participants and stakeholders. As ADIPEC’s ‘Power Partner’, Aggreko will help make ADIPEC 2023 cleaner and more sustainable.”

Massimo Capra, Aggreko’s Global Head of PCR Sector, will also speak at ADIPEC about the applications of Carbon Capture Utilisation and Storage (CCUS) that Aggreko recently implemented for an Abu Dhabi based company.

Being at ADIPEC also offers Aggreko the opportunity to highlight their various solutions for the energy and oil and gas sectors.

According to Adam Read, Head of Sales - Middle East, Aggreko: “We see the current energy mix in the region of diesel vs gas, changing in the future to more gas and renewables oriented. For instance, the UAE’s 2050 energy target is 44% clean energy, 38% gas, 12% clean coal and 6% nuclear. Saudi Arabia is also making great strides in spearheading the energy transition in the Middle East, with projects like NEOM being powered entirely by clean energy. We are here to help the Middle Eastern companies achieve their carbon reduction goals by making the switch from diesel to gas and utilise sustainable solutions like battery storage or solar power for energy.”





