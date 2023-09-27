Residents Of Left Bank Of Kherson Region Urged To Evacuate From Communities On Line Of Fire

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Kherson authorities are calling on the population in the temporarily occupied territories to leave the communities on the line of fire or evacuate to the government-controlled territory.

The head of the regional military administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, said this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

"Unbreakable residents of the left bank, while our Defenders are making superhuman efforts to free you from Russian tyranny, you must take care of your own and your families' safety," the message says.

Prokudin emphasizes that local residents are a 'human shield' for the Russian army. The occupiers are using despicable tactics because they know that the Ukrainian army will not fight its own people.

Therefore, the head of the RMA called on the population living on the territory occupied territories to leave the communities on the line of fire or evacuate to the government-controlled territory.

Ukrzaliznycia resumes train traffic between Mykolaiv and

He also asked those who would leave to call the contact center: 0 800 101 102.

As reported, in the fall of 2022, the Ukrainian Armed Forces liberated the right-bank part of the Kherson region, including the city of Kherson. Part of the region, located on the left bank of the Dnipro River, is temporarily occupied by Russian troops.