World Tourism Day 2023: From Tarkarli To Karwar - A Look At India's 5 Undiscovered Coastal Treasures

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) World Tourism Day, celebrated on September 27th every year, is a reminder of the vast beauty our world has to offer. While famous tourist destinations often steal the spotlight, it's essential to explore lesser-known gems that remain hidden from the masses. India, with its extensive coastline, is home to several undiscovered coastal treasures that are waiting to be explored. On this World Tourism Day, let's embark on a journey to discover five of India's hidden coastal gems.

1. Tarkarli, Maharashtra - The Maldives of India

Located in the Konkan region of Maharashtra, Tarkarli is a paradise waiting to be discovered. This coastal town boasts pristine white-sand beaches, crystal-clear waters, and vibrant marine life, making it a haven for underwater enthusiasts. The Sindhudurg Fort, built by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, adds a historical charm to this coastal haven. Tarkarli offers a tranquil alternative to the crowded beaches of Goa and is often referred to as the "Maldives of India."

2. Karwar, Karnataka - A Serene Seaside Escape

Nestled between the Western Ghats and the Arabian Sea, Karwar in Karnataka is a coastal town that remains untouched by mass tourism. With its golden beaches, lush green hills, and a quiet ambiance, Karwar is the perfect destination for those seeking solitude. The town is also famous for its delectable seafood and water-based activities like boating and snorkeling in the Karwar Bay.

3. Marari Beach, Kerala - A Hidden Gem in God's Own Country

While Kerala is known for its backwaters and lush hill stations, Marari Beach remains a well-kept secret. This pristine beach, just a short drive from Alleppey, offers a tranquil escape from the tourist crowds. You can unwind in the shade of coconut palms, indulge in Ayurvedic massages, or simply watch fishermen at work. The tranquil charm of Marari Beach is a serene contrast to the more popular Kovalam and Varkala beaches.







4. Gahirmatha Beach, Odisha - Witness the Marvel of Nature

Gahirmatha Beach, located in the Bhitarkanika National Park of Odisha, is a coastal gem known for its natural wonders. It is one of the few nesting sites for the endangered Olive Ridley sea turtles. Every year, thousands of these turtles return to this pristine beach to lay their eggs. Witnessing this incredible natural spectacle during the nesting season is a once-in-a-lifetime experience that nature lovers and conservationists will cherish.

5. St. Mary's Island, Karnataka - A Geological Marvel

Off the coast of Udupi in Karnataka lies St. Mary's Island, a geological wonder known for its unique hexagonal basaltic rock formations. These rock formations are believed to be over 88 million years old, making it a geological treasure trove. Apart from the breathtaking natural beauty, the island also offers a glimpse into the rich maritime history of the region.

Exploring India's Hidden Coastal Treasures

As we celebrate World Tourism Day, let's remember that true exploration often leads us to the less-traveled paths. India's undiscovered coastal treasures, such as Tarkarli, Karwar, Marari Beach, Gahirmatha Beach, and St. Mary's Island, offer not only breathtaking natural beauty but also a chance to experience the essence of local culture and heritage.

When planning your next coastal getaway, consider venturing beyond the famous beach destinations and embrace the serenity and authenticity these hidden gems provide. By doing so, you not only enrich your travel experiences but also contribute to the sustainable development of these lesser-known destinations. On this World Tourism Day, let's pledge to explore, conserve, and cherish these coastal treasures that India has so generously bestowed upon us.