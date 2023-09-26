Digital Prosperity Awards Garner Global Recognition With Hundreds Of Submissions

(MENAFN- Mid-East.Info)

Application Deadline Extended to Promote Inclusivity and Global Innovation:

Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: The Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO) has announced an extension of the submission deadline for the Digital Prosperity Awards. The awards have garnered significant attention and interest from the global digital community, spanning government entities, private sector organizations, and civil society groups. This interest has prompted an extension of the application deadline, offering more entities the opportunity to participate.

In August, the DCO initiated the registration process for the Digital Prosperity Awards, inviting participation from public sector, private sector, and civil society organizations from all over the world. These awards aim to acknowledge outstanding digital contributions that drive progress and prosperity, with a particular focus on advancing the digital economy, a pivotal catalyst for sustainable growth on a global scale.

To date, the awards have received submissions from diverse corners of the world, including countries such as Chile, Costa Rica, Malawi, Senegal, and more, showcasing the international momentum behind this initiative. The awards have also received substantial support from ministers and representatives of the DCO's Member States. In response to this broad interest, the Digital Cooperation Organization has decided to extend the application deadline until October 31st, ensuring that digital projects with the potential to enhance prosperity on a global scale have ample time to participate.

Underlining the swell of governmental support, H.E. Dr. Ghita Mezzour, Minister of Digital Transition and Administration Reform, Morocco, commented:“In Morocco, we view digital technology as an accelerator of socio-economic development. The Digital Prosperity awards offer an excellent platform to showcase pioneering innovations and enable startups to connect with clients and investors on a global scale.”

Rwanda's Minister of ICT and Innovation, Honorable Ms. Paula Ingabire, added:“We're greatly encouraged by Rwanda's active participation in the Digital Prosperity Awards. Thanks to our partners like the DCO, we're part of this global initiative promoting digital prosperity. These awards are a fantastic chance for us to showcase our innovations and for our startups to connect with potential clients and investors worldwide. I encourage all our innovators to submit their projects before the nomination deadline.”

The awards reinforce the DCO's role as a facilitator of digital prosperity, providing a platform where winners and nominees from both the public and private sectors, as well as civil society organizations, can convene and celebrate the remarkable contributions that enable digital prosperity for all.

In addition to recognizing the private sector, the awards aim to emphasize the critical role of the public sector. The highest-scoring participants from each participating Member State will be honored with the title of“Digital Prosperity Awards Ambassador 2024”, recognizing their significant contributions to digital development and innovation.

Among the distinguished panelists judging the award are Daniel Marco, Digital Innovation Senior Advisor for the Government of Catalonia, Spain; Naseer Akhtar, President and CEO of InfoTech Group; and Hani AlGhofaily, Chairman of the Board of the Digital Economy Center in the Saudi Arabia.

“I look forward to evaluating the innovation that appears in the public sector entries, as the public sector everywhere needs an innovation boost, or catalyst, to help unlock the potential of digitalization to have a tangible impact on citizens,” Marco commented.

Akhtar added,“As technology continues to shape our world, acknowledging excellence in the field of digitalization is crucial. My own personal experience in working to empower financial institutions with cutting-edge applications, means I am keen to explore how the most talented award entrants can foster industry growth in their countries, by establishing connections and fostering collaboration with the private and public sectors.”

“I see so much potential in these awards to demonstrate the fact that given the right tools and access, all nations can forge ahead. We are so connected nowadays, but digital exclusion is a very valid risk if we do not come together as local and global communities to find the innovative projects and people behind them that can help the digital divide,” AlGhofaily concluded.