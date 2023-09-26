BJP Leader Shahnawaz Hussain Hospitalized After Cardiac Arrest In Mumbai

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Senior BJP leader and former Union Minister Shahnawaz Hussain on Tuesday (September 26) suffered a cardiac arrest and was promptly admitted to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital for medical attention. According to reports, Hussain underwent angioplasty, a procedure conducted under the supervision of Dr. Jalil Parker. Presently, he is in stable condition and under observation in the ICU.

Shahnawaz Hussain holds significant political stature, particularly in Bihar, where he is recognized as a prominent BJP leader. During the NDA government's tenure in Bihar, he served as the state's Industries Minister, contributing to the region's development.

Hussain gained national prominence at a young age when he became one of the youngest Union Ministers in Atal Bihari Vajpayee's Cabinet. His remarkable political journey saw him holding various portfolios, including Minister of State for the Ministry of Food Processing Industries, Minister of State for the Ministry of Human Resource Development, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for the Ministry of Coal, Minister of Civil Aviation, and Minister of Textiles during Vajpayee's regime.

This sudden health scare for Shahnawaz Hussain has prompted concerns among his supporters and well-wishers. The medical team at Lilavati Hospital is closely monitoring his condition and providing the necessary medical care to ensure his recovery.