Bulzi Announces Distribution Agreement With Cardiacsense For Its Medical-Grade Watch

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CardiacSense Watch Interior

The partnership will accelerate adoption of the leading vital signs monitoring wearable technology by the U.S. Department of Defense.

- CEO, Bulzi Inc.NEWPORT BEACH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Bulzi Inc, a dual-use defense contractor that specializes in IoT technologies, is pleased to announce a strategic distribution agreement with CardiacSense Ltd., the developer of the world's most advanced, medically-certified wearable device for monitoring vital signs.The partnership will enable CardiacSense to expand the reach of its medical watch product to support U.S. military personnel. Bulzi's expertise in adapting commercial Internet-of-Things (IoT) technologies for use by the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) will be leveraged to accelerate the process.“Continuous monitoring of health signals is the future for protecting our military personnel from injuries and responding effectively if one occurs,” said Brent McKay, Founder and CEO of Bulzi.“Consumer-grade wearables that monitor vitals are commonplace, but low accuracy limits their use for medical applications. CardiacSense's medical-grade technology changes that and opens the door for use by the DoD.”Eldad Shemesh, CardiacSense Founder and CEO explained that“Motion artifacts are the key problem plaguing other PPG-based wearables. We have developed proprietary hardware, including a novel motion artifact sensor, which identifies and cancels out motion artifacts thereby leaving a pure biometric signal for accurate vital signs monitoring.”About CardiacSenseCardiacSense is a digital health company that has developed best-in-class, wrist-wearable sensor technology with the sensitivity and specificity required for medical diagnosis and monitoring of vital signs, arrhythmias, and chronic disease deterioration. Its medical watch integrates proprietary patent-protected sensors and software algorithms to provide continuous measurement of parameters such as core temperature, respiratory rate, blood pressure, oxygen saturation and heart rate at CE- and FDA-mandated accuracies. .About Bulzi (Pronounced“Bull's-Eye”)Bulzi Inc. is a leader in the geospatial intelligence industry, leverages Internet-of-Things (IoT) and Geolocation technologies to help protect people and things in areas of interest. Headquartered in Newport Beach, California, the company's technologies were developed in collaboration with the U.S. Air Force and Army and are now being used in Area Security and Emergency Response applications.For more information on Bulzi:Website:Email: .

Media Relations

Bulzi Inc.

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn