Prairie Fresh Donates Truckload Of Pork To Support Operation BBQ Relief

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) MERRIAM, KS, USA, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- The Operation BBQ Relief (OBR) warehouse received a truckload of Prairie Fresh pork this past week to replenish stock after the organization deployed to Florida and Hawaii to feed those impacted by Hurricane Idalia and the Maui wildfires.



In the wake of these recent natural disasters, Operation BBQ Relief has been working tirelessly to bring hot meals and a sense of hope to survivors, first responders, and volunteers. At its Live Oak, Fla., deployment, OBR served 306,812 meals after Hurricane Idalia and 33,523 meals to those impacted by the Maui, Hawaii, fires. The truckload of Prairie Fresh pork products will play a crucial role in supporting the OBR's future relief efforts.



“We are deeply saddened by the impact of Hurricane Idalia and the Maui wildfires on the affected communities,” said David Eaheart, Prairie Fresh sr. director of brand marketing.“We believe in the power of food to bring people together and provide comfort during challenging times. That's why we are proud to partner with Operation BBQ Relief to ensure that those affected have access to nourishing and delicious meals.”



Since 2015, Prairie Fresh has been the official pork supplier to Operation BBQ Relief. Including this most recent donation, Prairie Fresh has donated more than 400,000 servings of pork to Operation BBQ Relief this year and more than 3.9 million servings since 2015.



About Prairie Fresh

Prairie Fresh® is the brand of a uniquely connected food system relentlessly seeking a better way to produce wholesome pork by purposely connecting every step between its farms in the Midwest and Great Plains and family tables around the world. Prairie Fresh pork is produced, sold and marketed by Seaboard Foods. For more information, visit prairiefreshor follow on Facebook and Instagram @prairiefresh.

