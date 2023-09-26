Kapital Bank's Special Offer For Oil Workers Is Coming To An End

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) The exclusive campaign offered by Azerbaijan's first bank, Kapital Bank, for employees in the oil and gas industry is coming to a close.

As part of the campaign, dedicated to September 20 - Oil Workers' Day, oil and gas industry professionals will be able to get a cash loan of up to 20 times their monthly salaries with an annual interest rate starting at 10.9%. The loan is provided in the amount of up to 30 thousand manats for a period of up to 59 months.

You can apply for a loan online by submitting an application through the Birbank mobile app, the website birbank.az and kapitalbank.az, or at any Kapital Bank branch. Persons who have loan obligations and receive salaries or pensions from other banks can also take advantage of the campaign.

The campaign will last until October 13. To find out more about loan terms and to apply:

