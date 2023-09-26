Kapital Bank's Special Offer For Oil Workers Is Coming To An End

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) The exclusive campaign offered by Azerbaijan's first bank,
Kapital Bank, for employees in the oil and gas industry is coming
to a close.
As part of the campaign, dedicated to September 20 - Oil
Workers' Day, oil and gas industry professionals will be able to
get a cash loan of up to 20 times their monthly salaries with an
annual interest rate starting at 10.9%. The loan is provided in the
amount of up to 30 thousand manats for a period of up to 59
months.
You can apply for a loan online by submitting an application
through the Birbank mobile app, the website birbank.az and
kapitalbank.az, or at any Kapital Bank branch. Persons who have
loan obligations and receive salaries or pensions from other banks
can also take advantage of the campaign.
The campaign will last until October 13. To find out more about
loan terms and to apply:
