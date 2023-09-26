Saudi Arabia Condemns Houthi Attack Against Bahraini Forces South Of Kingdom

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Sept 26 (KUNA) -- Saudi Arabia condemned on Tuesday the attack, which led to the death of Bahraini servicemen and the injury of others during a Houthi militia attack south of its borders.

A statement by the Foreign Ministry affirmed the Kingdom's solidarity with Bahrain, expressing condolences towards those who lost their lives while partaking in the Arab coalition's efforts in Yemen.

The ministry reiterated Saudi Arabia's supportive stance towards all of the Arab coalition efforts to cease the flow of arms towards the Houthis militias in Yemen and the exportation of weaponry abroad, a violation to concerned UN resolutions on the matter. (end)

