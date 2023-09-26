Expo 2023 Doha Partners With Floward

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Expo 2023 Doha Qatar announced its partnership with Floward, the leading go-to online flowers and gifts delivery destination in MENA and the UK, in a joint effort to enhance its volunteering programme, dedicated to making a positive impact on the community and fostering climate awareness throughout the event.

The official signing ceremony took place in the presence of Minister of Municipality H E Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Subaie, and prominent representatives from Expo 2023 Doha and Floward to celebrate the new partnership. Secretary-General of Expo 2023 Doha Mohammed Ali Al Khouri and Chief Growth Officer at Floward Mohammed Al-Areifi signed the agreement.

The partnership embodies the commitment of both parties to provide a unique experience for all visitors to Expo 2023 Doha, where Floward will play a prominent role in supporting the volunteer program at Expo 2023 Doha. Under the partnership agreement, Floward will provide valuable support to the volunteers at Expo 2023 Doha to ensure they have the necessary resources and motivation to perform their roles effectively.

Mohammed Ali Al Khouri, the Secretary-General of Expo 2023 Doha, stated:“Expo 2023 Doha will be a platform for innovation and collaboration. We are pleased to collaborate with Floward, which shares our commitment to community engagement. Together, we will work to provide an exceptional experience for the volunteers whose efforts will bring people closer and contribute to a better future.”

On his part, Mohammed Al-Areifi, the Chief Growth Officer at Floward, said:“Floward is proud to sign a partnership agreement with Expo 2023 Doha, the highly anticipated event where diverse perspectives meet innovative ideas. We are committed to supporting positive change in the volunteer program and at the exhibition, especially considering the pivotal role of volunteers in the success of the expo. Our collaboration aims to provide a sustainable, productive, and impactful volunteering experience.”

Expo 2023 Doha is organized under the theme“Green Desert, Better Environment,” aiming to unite creators, visionaries, and leaders from around the world to discuss and highlight innovative solutions and ideas. The success of the event greatly depends on the dedication and enthusiasm of volunteers, especially given the expectations of welcoming over 3 million visitors to the exhibition.