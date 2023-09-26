Parineeti-Raghav's First Official Photo While Leaving Udaipur As Newlyweds Wins Hearts Of Fans

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The moment is here for which everyone was waiting with bated breath. Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra got hitched to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) member Raghav Chadha in an intimate yet big-fat traditional Punjabi royal destination wedding setup. The couple flew to Udaipur after hosting close-knit pre-wedding rituals at the Delhi residence of Raghav. After getting married on September 24, the newly-wedded couple hosted a wedding reception for their guests in Udaipur. Their first official appearance videos and photos have gone VIRAL on social media as a newly-wedded pair and the much-in-love couple left the 'City of Lakes' Udaipur for Delhi.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are now married! The couple got married in Udaipur on September 24 and have also dropped official photos from their wedding. And now, they have finally made their first public appearance as newlyweds as they left for Delhi from Udaipur. After introducing each other as 'Mr and Mrs' on Instagram, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha made their first official appearance after their wedding in Udaipur.

The newly wedded couple have left their wedding location and will reach Delhi. It was reported and said that most of the celebrations happened and took place at the Leela Palace. The duo exchanged their vows at the stunning Taj Lake. Many eminent faces from the entertainment and political world had attended the grand affair. Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got married in the presence of their families and close friends on September 24 at The Leela Palace in Udaipur.

The actor and the politician, with their guests, arrived in Udaipur on September 22. The Haldi and Sangeet ceremony happened on Saturday, September 23. Many guests, including Sania Mirza, Harbhajan Singh, Manish Malhotra, and Aditya Thackeray, also arrived on September 24, the wedding day. VIP guests like Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann also attended their royal Punjabi destination wedding in Udaipur on Saturday, September 23. Parineeti's cousin, Priyanka Chopra, gave the wedding a miss.

