Mazzraty Named Expo 2023 Doha Sustainable Food Partner

Doha, Qatar: In a move towards promoting sustainability and responsible food consumption, Expo 2023 Doha Qatar has named Mazzraty, one of the leading names in sustainable food production, as the Sustainable Food Partner of the Expo 2023 Doha Qatar. This partnership aims to prioritise sustainability and responsible food consumption.

The organizing committee of Expo 2023 Doha signed a cooperation and partnership agreement with“Mazzraty” in the presence of Minister of Municipality H E Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Subaie, Secretary-General of Expo 2023 Doha Mohammed Ali Al Khouri and a board member of Mazzraty and Business Development Manager of Al Mana Group Saad Al Mana signed the agreement.

The partnership underscores the shared values of both organisations in championing sustainability and ensuring that the Expo 2023 Doha Qatar not only showcases the best of innovation but also leads by example in sustainable practices. Our mission through this partnership is to inspire and drive sustainable food initiatives, encourage eco-friendly practices, and provide valuable workshops within the food industry. Visitors and participants can anticipate a plethora of eco-friendly food choices throughout the duration of the Expo 2023 Doha Qatar.

Al Khouri said:“The partnership agreement with Mazzraty enhances our commitment to spotlighting sustainable initiatives through Expo 2023 Doha. Mazzraty stands out for its unprecedented commitment to innovation and the use of the latest agricultural methods, in addition to its ongoing commitment to environmental awareness in the food sector. We are confident that their participation will enhance the visitors' experience.”

Saad Al Mana, a board member of Mazzraty, said:“The new partnership agreement between Mazzraty and Expo 2023 Doha aligns perfectly with our commitment to sustainability in all aspects of our operations. As staunch advocates for green communities in Qatar, we are pleased to offer Expo visitors our innovative food solutions that cater to all tastes and prioritize the environment.”

Participants in Expo 2023 Doha and its visitors can enjoy a variety of sustainable food options provided by“Mazzraty”, in line with their commitment to providing a unique and environmentally conscious experience for everyone.