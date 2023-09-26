Dr. Sandeep Marwah Appointed Chair Of The Indo Tajikistan Film And Cultural Forum

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 6th Sept 2023: In a momentous occasion marked by cultural significance and diplomatic collaboration, Dr. Sandeep Marwah, an eminent educationist and renowned media personality, has been nominated as the Chair of the Indo-Tajikistan Film and Cultural Forum. The appointment was made in a humble ceremony held at the Embassy of Tajikistan in New Delhi, with His Excellency Lukmon Bobokalonzoda, Ambassador of Tajikistan to India, officiating the proceedings.



Expressing his delight at the newly formed association, His Excellency Lukmon Bobokalonzoda stated,“We are very happy to get associated with the International Chamber of Media and Entertainment Industry and especially Dr. Sandeep Marwah, who possesses vast experience in international diplomacy. Together, we will elevate our relations to new heights.”



Dr. Sandeep Marwah, who serves as the President of Marwah Studios, expressed his gratitude for the nomination, stating,“I am thankful to Ambassador of Tajikistan for nominating me as the Chair for the Indo-Tajikistan Film and Cultural Forum. I am committed to leveraging this platform to strengthen our bilateral relations and take them to the next level.” Dr. Marwah, in addition to his role as the Chair of the forum, also serves as the Chancellor of AAFT University, bringing a wealth of experience and knowledge to the table.



The Indo-Tajikistan Film and Cultural Forum, initiated with the aim of promoting cultural ties and artistic collaboration between India and Tajikistan, has now found a dynamic leader in Dr. Sandeep Marwah. His extensive background in international diplomacy and his pioneering work in the field of media and entertainment make him an ideal choice to lead this prestigious initiative.



This significant appointment signifies the commitment of both nations to foster a stronger and enduring partnership that transcends geographical boundaries. The Indo-Tajikistan Film and Cultural Forum will serve as a platform for cultural exchange, artistic expression, and the nurturing of lasting bonds between the two countries.



As India and Tajikistan come together through the leadership of Dr. Sandeep Marwah, the world eagerly awaits the creative collaborations and cultural exchanges that will undoubtedly strengthen the relations and mutual understanding between these two vibrant nations.



Company :-ICMEI

User :- Sanjay Shah

Email :

Phone :-+91-1204831143