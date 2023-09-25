QIB, Visa Announce Grand Winners Of 'Summer Spends' 2023 Campaign

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB) and Visa have announced the winners of the Summer Spends campaign, which offered QIB Visa cardholders the chance to win prizes, including three BMW iX40 electric vehicles as the grand prizes.

Over an 11-week period (from June 25 to September 9, 2023), a total of 77 winners were awarded a total cash prize of QR770,000.

The grand prize winners Abdulla Nasser al-Hajri, Masoud Ibrahim al-Marri, and Essa Ali al-Muhannadi were welcomed at the Al Sadd Branch to collect their electric vehicles and experience the hospitality of QIB.

In addition to the grand prizes, 77 lucky winners who qualified for the draw by spending a minimum of QR500 during the campaign period received cash prizes amounting to QR10,000 each. These draws were conducted through an electronic process overseen by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

D Anand, QIB general manager - Personal Banking Group, said:“At QIB, our commitment is to provide our esteemed Visa cardholders with exceptional benefits and unforgettable experiences. We are pleased to once again partner with Visa to introduce this opportunity to win prestigious prizes, all while contributing to a more environmentally sustainable future.”

Shashank Singh, Visa VP and general manager for Qatar and Kuwait, added:“Our collaboration with QIB for this summer promotion is a source of great pride, underscoring our commitment to delivering outstanding rewards and creating memorable experiences for Visa cardholders in Qatar.

