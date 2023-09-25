Kidnapped Engineer Aamir Khattak Released After Month-Long Ordeal In Tirah Valley

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Engineer Aamir Khattak, who was abducted for ransom a month ago from Pir Mela Zakhkhel, a suburb of Tirah Valley Maidan, has been released unconditionally along with his partner.

A few weeks ago, unknown armed men had forcibly taken Engineer Aamir Khattak, a non-resident engineer, and his laborer from the Pir Mela area in Tirah Valley, holding them hostage in a secret hideout. Reports indicated that the abductors had been demanding a substantial ransom from the hostages' families in exchange for their safe release.

However, local leaders have claimed that the unknown kidnappers released the hostages without any conditions at Sawakh Ghari Kamar Khel.

Also Read: Women Gang Arrested for Stealing Valuables on Peshawar's BRT

Nevertheless, independent sources suggest that a significant ransom may have been paid for their release. Following their release, Engineer Aamir Khattak and the laborer, who hails from the Kuki Khel tribe, returned to their homes in Tirah.

Concerns have been raised by political and social figures in Bara over the increasing incidents of kidnappings and ransom collections taking place in the presence of the administration.

They view these incidents as a sign of the administration's failure. They are urging higher authorities to take strict action, investigate the matter thoroughly, and hold the negligent administration accountable.

Hits: 10