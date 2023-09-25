Turkmenistan Mapping Out To Accede To WTO

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, September 25. Turkmenistan intends to become a member of the World Trade
Organization (WTO), Trend reports.
This was stated by the President of Turkmenistan Serdar
Berdimuhamedov at a meeting of the People's Council of the country
held on September 24, 2023.
The President of Turkmenistan called for the development of a
concept for the development of the non-state sector of the economy
and the service sector, support for import-substituting production,
as well as a strategy to promote the development of the
export-oriented industry of the country.
At the same time, Berdimuhamedov pointed out a number of
measures that need to be taken in order to become a WTO member.
These measures include the conclusion of multilateral agreements
on trade in goods, the improvement of the insurance market and the
development of international partnerships in the field of
standardization.
Meanwhile, as a result of the work done, Turkmenistan was
granted observer status in July 2020 and, in February 2022, the
status of an acceding country (active observer) to the World Trade
Organization.
