Turkmenistan Mapping Out To Accede To WTO

This was stated by the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov at a meeting of the People's Council of the country held on September 24, 2023.

The President of Turkmenistan called for the development of a concept for the development of the non-state sector of the economy and the service sector, support for import-substituting production, as well as a strategy to promote the development of the export-oriented industry of the country.

At the same time, Berdimuhamedov pointed out a number of measures that need to be taken in order to become a WTO member.

These measures include the conclusion of multilateral agreements on trade in goods, the improvement of the insurance market and the development of international partnerships in the field of standardization.

Meanwhile, as a result of the work done, Turkmenistan was granted observer status in July 2020 and, in February 2022, the status of an acceding country (active observer) to the World Trade Organization.