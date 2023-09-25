Book On Expo 2023 Doha To Be Launched On Friday

Doha, Qatar: In preparation for the forthcoming inauguration of Expo 2023 Doha, the organising committee - under the patronage of H E Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Subaie, Minister of Municipality and Chairman of the National Committee for Hosting Expo 2023 Doha - will launch a book about the six-month-long event.

This announcement was made by the organisers during a press conference held yesterday with the book's official launch scheduled for Friday, September 29.

The book, titled“Expo 2023 Doha”, details the agricultural conditions of the countries participating in the exhibitions as well as the history of the event, dating back to 1960, when the first Expo for horticulture was launched in the Netherlands, and up to the latest horticultural Expo in China in 2019, among others.

The press conference was attended by several officials and sponsors, including Government Services Manager at QTerminals, Jaber Al Hajri; Director of Public Relations, Communications, and Marketing at Mwani Qatar, Hamad Ali Al Ansari; PR and Communications Manager at Mowasalat (Karwa), Khalid Kafood; and Abdullah bin Salem Al Sulaiteen, Chairman of the Editorial Board of the book.

In his remarks, Al Sulaiteen noted that more than 30 ambassadors accredited to the country have confirmed their participation and attendance at the inauguration of the book, which makes the ceremony, which will be held only three days before the opening of the Expo, an elegant diplomatic occasion.

“We are happy to participate with the Expo Committee, which is chaired by His Excellency the Minister, in promoting this great event, which places Qatar in an advanced position in the Middle East and Gulf region as the first country to host the Horticultural Expo, which comes after hosting the 2022 World Cup, which placed the State of Qatar at the forefront,” Al Sulaiteen said.

He welcomed the book's sponsors, which include companies and entities that have a strategic position in the country's economy, most notably Mwani Qatar (the main sponsor), Al Sulaiteen Group (strategic partner), QTerminals and Qatar Rail (gold sponsors), the University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST), Mowasalat Company, and the Qatar Islamic Insurance Group (silver sponsor).