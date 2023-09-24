Nigerian forces rescue abducted university students from Zamfara state

(MENAFN) Nigerian security forces successfully rescued 6 female university students who had been kidnapped by bandits in the northern Zamfara state on Friday. Army spokesman Capt. Ibrahim Yahaya confirmed this development in an official statement, revealing that troops had diligently pursued the abductors into the forest where the students were being held.



The rescue operation was initiated following the abduction of approximately 24 female students from their rented lodgings in Sabon-Gida, a location in close proximity to the Federal University Gusau. The assailants targeted the students' hostels during a pre-dawn attack that transpired around 3 AM on Friday.



According to reports from a local newspaper, the Daily Trust, the attackers targeted three separate hostels, resulting in the abduction of all students present during the terrifying ordeal. The successful rescue of 6 of these students by Nigerian forces represents a crucial and commendable step towards addressing the ongoing security challenges posed by banditry in the region.

