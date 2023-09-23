Crown Prince Meets Jordanian Business Leaders Working In Technology In Washington, DC

Crown Prince Hussein highlighted national efforts to advance the digital economy sector, expressing pride in Jordanian leaders in

the ICT sector across the world, according to a Royal

Court statement.

His Royal Highness' discussion with the business people covered topics of app development, start-ups, computer engineering, business development, information technology, artificial intelligence, network security, cybersecurity, and renewable energy.

The meeting also touched on telecom systems, car integrated apps, digital transformation, and cloud solution engineering.

Jordan's Ambassador in Washington, DC, Dina Kawar and Director of the Office of the Crown Prince Zaid

Baqain

attended the meeting.



