Crown Prince Meets Jordanian Business Leaders Working In Technology In Washington, DC

HRH
Crown Prince Hussein on Friday met in Washington, DC, with Jordanian business leaders specialised in various technological fields, including ICT.
Crown Prince Hussein highlighted national efforts to advance the digital economy sector, expressing pride in Jordanian leaders in
the ICT sector across the world, according to a Royal
Court statement.
His Royal Highness' discussion with the business people covered topics of app development, start-ups, computer engineering, business development, information technology, artificial intelligence, network security, cybersecurity, and renewable energy.
The meeting also touched on telecom systems, car integrated apps, digital transformation, and cloud solution engineering.
Jordan's Ambassador in Washington, DC, Dina Kawar and Director of the Office of the Crown Prince Zaid
Baqain
attended the meeting.
