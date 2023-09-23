Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Saturday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO -- EgyptAir flight forced to make emergency landing at Dammam Airport, eastern Saudi Arabia, due to technical problem.
CAIRO -- The Somali army kill 30 members of Al-Shabab militia in Mudug region.
ALGIERS -- The Nigerien authorities arrest three ex-ministers and two leaders of the National Guard for treason. (end) gb
