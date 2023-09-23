Territorial Defense Fighters Hit Enemy Armored Vehicles, Ural Truck With Drones

“Soldiers of the 103rd Separate Territorial Defense Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine hit BTR-80, destroyed a machine gun nest, and also damaged an infantry fighting vehicle and Ural-4320 truck with combat drones,” the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine posted on Telegram and published a corresponding video.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.