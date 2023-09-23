(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Hirschi Podiums in Luxembourg Queen Stage
. 2nd place for Swiss who climbs GC ranking
News | Team – 23rd September 2023
Marc Hirschi took a fine 2nd place in a rain soaked stage 3 at the Tour of Luxembourg. Adverse weather conditions added to the difficulty of the intense, hilly stage from Mertert to Vianden (168.4km) which was won by a daring solo move by Ben Healy (Education First Easypost).
UAE Team Emirates controlled the pace at the head of affairs for much of the day with Michael Vink and young Jan Christen keeping tabs on moves going up the road. Healy made a long-range attack with -35km to go and held it to the line with Hirschi teaming up with Dylan Teuns (Israel Premier Tech) to limit the losses behind to 15'' which brings the Swiss rider up to 2nd overall in the general classification.
Brandon McNulty sits 6th at 47'' in GC and will look to move up the rankings tomorrow in the ITT in Ptange (23.9km).
Hirschi:“When the bunch reduced myself and Brandon tried to attack the group and I managed to slip away in he end. Healy was already far up the road and was the strongest today but I was happy to take 2nd. Tomorrow I'll give my all in the time trial, the condition is very good so I hope I can do a strong ride.”
Stage 3 results
1.Ben Healy (Education First Easypost) 4:16:33
2.Marc Hirschi (UAE Team Emirates) +15''
3.Dylan Theuns (Israel Premier Tech) +18''
General Classification after stage 3
1.Ben Healy (Education First Easypost) 12:38:34
2.Marc Hirschi (UAE Team Emirates) +19''
3.Dylan Theuns (Israel Premier Tech) +24''
