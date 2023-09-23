Nakhla Gift Shop At Grand Egyptian Museum Listed As One Of World's Best By Financial Times

Nakhla, the standalone boutique of the eponymous jewellery brand, is situated at the feet of the iconic statue of Rameses II and showcases gorgeous artisan-crafted designs in 21-carat gold with semi-precious stones and wood.

Laila Neamatalla, the Egyptian jewellery and fashion designer behind Nakhla, has a glamorous global following, ranging from the Bulgari family to Boutros Boutros-Ghaly, the former Secretary-General of the United Nations.

The bold statement necklaces displayed around the throats of a series of obsidian Nefertiti busts at Nakhla are genuine collector's items.

Nakhla, the high-end jewellery brand, was launched in 1982 and has become the epitome of modern Egyptian style, conquering the world one famous customer at a time.

The Grand Egyptian Museum is a world-class museum located on the Giza Plateau, just outside of Cairo, Egypt. It is the largest museum in the world dedicated to a single civilization, and it houses a vast collection of Egyptian artefacts from the predynastic period to the Greco-Roman era.