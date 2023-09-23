Seized Russian Assets Should Be Used In Rebuilding Ukraine - Finland's Presidential Candidate

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Governor of the Bank of Finland, Olli Rehn, who officially became a candidate for presidency in Finland from the Center party, spoke in favor of transferring frozen Russian assets for the restoration of Ukraine.
This is reported by Yle , Ukrinform saw.
According to Rehn, he will be able to utilize his experience, values, and working methods as president of Finland. Rehn noted that among his rivals in the presidential race will be experienced candidates, which is good for voters.
In his speech, he recalled that foreign policy is within the president's competence, and also touched on the war in Ukraine. Read also: U.S., Europe should allow using seized Russian assets to rebuild Ukraine - American expert
"Russia's frozen assets in foreign currency should be used for the restoration of Ukraine," Rehn is confident.
The first round of presidential elections in Finland will take place in January 2024.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, members of the populist nationalist Eurosceptic party, True Finns, which is part of the ruling coalition, at their party congress in Tampere unanimously elected the Speaker of the Parliament of Finland Jussi Halla-aho as their nominee for the presidential campaign.
Photo: uutissuomalainen.fi
MENAFN23092023000193011044ID1107125977
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.