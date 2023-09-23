Seized Russian Assets Should Be Used In Rebuilding Ukraine - Finland's Presidential Candidate

This is reported by Yle , Ukrinform saw.

According to Rehn, he will be able to utilize his experience, values, and working methods as president of Finland. Rehn noted that among his rivals in the presidential race will be experienced candidates, which is good for voters.

In his speech, he recalled that foreign policy is within the president's competence, and also touched on the war in Ukraine.

"Russia's frozen assets in foreign currency should be used for the restoration of Ukraine," Rehn is confident.

The first round of presidential elections in Finland will take place in January 2024.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, members of the populist nationalist Eurosceptic party, True Finns, which is part of the ruling coalition, at their party congress in Tampere unanimously elected the Speaker of the Parliament of Finland Jussi Halla-aho as their nominee for the presidential campaign.

Photo: uutissuomalainen.fi