Sandeep Marwah Honored For His Transformative Contributions To The Education Industry

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida, 5th Sept. 2023: Udbhav, a distinguished voluntary social and cultural organization comprised of prominent social workers and renowned educationists from across India, came together to bestow a prestigious accolade upon Dr. Sandeep Marwah, an internationally acclaimed media personality and the visionary founder of Noida Film City. Dr. Marwah, who also serves as the Chancellor of AAFT University of Media and Arts, was honored with the Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Education Award in recognition of his profound and far-reaching contributions to the world of education. The grand ceremony took place at the Noida Film City, symbolizing the magnitude of this distinguished recognition.
Dr. Sandeep Marwah's journey in education has been nothing short of revolutionary. He has been a driving force behind the transformation of media education, introducing innovative approaches that have set new benchmarks. One of his groundbreaking initiatives has been to bring Mass Communication Courses to Undergraduate level which were only at Masters Level earlier. Dr. Marwah firmly believes that students should embark on their educational journey aligned with their passions and aspirations, avoiding unnecessary diversions and time wastage.
In a visionary move, Dr. Marwah disrupted the norms of the Media and Entertainment Industry by launching Skill Development Short Term Courses in Mass Communication, Film, TV, and Media, consisting of intensive three-month programs spanning 600 hours. This pioneering approach, which he initiated in 1993, was a paradigm shift in the education landscape, pioneering short-term courses for industry-specific skill development. Remarkably, the ongoing 118th batch of these programs stands as a testament to his foresight and innovation.
Furthermore, Dr. Marwah has championed inclusivity and unity in education. He instituted a groundbreaking change by removing the column for caste and religion from the application forms at the Asian Academy of Film and Television during enrollment. This bold move was aimed at fostering a sense of equality and unity among students, transcending barriers of caste, creed, religion, and social status.
Dr. Vivek Gautam, President of Udbhav, expressed immense pride in honoring Dr. Sandeep Marwah for his extraordinary contributions to education. Under Dr. Marwah's leadership, more than 30,000 students from 145 countries have benefited from these transformative changes in the education system. The ceremony witnessed the presence of numerous dignitaries and luminaries from various fields, underscoring the significance of Dr. Marwah's contributions to education.
