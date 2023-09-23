Zelensky Invites Canadian Businesses To Join Reconstruction Of Ukraine

The meeting took place in Toronto, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"Now we are most interested in rebuilding Ukraine: energy, water supply, dams, infrastructure and, of course, military equipment," Zelensky said.

The head of state noted that this is only the first "military" part. "The second part is the start of work on the transformation of Ukraine, which will take place after the war ends. I will say that it is cheaper to do it now than after we achieve victory. Therefore, please expand in Ukraine, we are very interested in jobs, new enterprises and technology; besides, we are very digitalized, probably we are leaders in Europe to this end," said the president.

In turn, Trudeau noted that there is still a lot of work to be done in the field of humanitarian and military aid, which his government is working on, but a lot also applies to the economic bloc. That is why, Trudeau noted, he is glad that business leaders have gathered to talk with President Zelensky.

It should be added that Deputy Prime Minister of Canada Chrystia Freeland and the head of the Ukrainian President's Office, Andriy Yermak, also attended the meeting with two dozen entrepreneurs.

As reported, the Ukrainian delegation headed by President Volodymyr Zelensky, which is on a visit to Canada, held a number of meetings with the country's leadership.

Photo: twitter.com/JustinTrudeau