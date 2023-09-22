Earthdance Celebrates 26Th Anniversary With Global Conscious Gathering Events, Including Four In Europe

San Francisco, California Sep 22, 2023 (Issuewire)

Earthdance, a global beacon for conscious gatherings, proudly marks its 26-year anniversary with a vibrant array of more than 16 events worldwide, including four exciting events in Europe. The theme for this milestone year is "Evoluting Through Love."

Earthdance has transformed over the years from its origins as a psy-rave gathering into one of the world's largest globally synchronized music and dance events, with participation from hundreds of locations in 80 countries.

Each Earthdance festival is a dynamic celebration, featuring music, dancing, captivating speakers, art exhibitions, and a diverse array of vendors offering unique wares. The pinnacle of these festivals is the synchronized "Prayer for Peace," a profound moment that unites participants in a powerful affirmation of peace on all levels. It's held in conjunction with the United Nations International Day of Peace.

As part of Earthdance's commitment to giving back, a portion of the proceeds from each event are generously donated to a local charity chosen by the organizer.

This year's Earthdance festivals will be held in various locations across the globe, including:



Aarhus, Denmark

Budapest, Hungary

Zurich, Switzerland

Folkstone, United Kingdom

Medellin, Colombia

Golden Bay and Auckland, New Zealand

Durban, Cape Town, Johannesburg, Nelson Mandela Bay, South Africa

Porto Alegre, Brazil

Kona, Hawaii

Haiku, Hawaii

Darrington, Washington Streaming event from Florida via RadioCave Foundation

The synchronized moment of intention: the "Prayer for Peace" will be broadcast live from Florida via RadioCave on their YouTube channel [ ], with all proceeds benefiting The Ark Wildlife & Care Sanctuary. On Sept. 23, anyone can join this moment of intention by going to the link above to "join the prayer." Go to earthdanceto find the time in your location.

Four European Events

One of this year's highlights is the return of Earthdance Switzerland, making a remarkable comeback after a three-year hiatus. Organizer René Hochstrasser emphasized the event's charitable aspect, with all artists and helpers generously waiving their fees to maximize the donation amount. Earthdance Switzerland has a rich history of supporting orphanage projects in Tibet and the construction of a school in Nepal with past event proceeds.

In Denmark, Mads Bischoff has revived the Earthdance event after a 10-year hiatus. This private event includes a drum circle as part of the Global Prayer, allowing participants to connect with the global intention for peace.

“We kept the idea of having a drum circle as part of the Global Prayer. (In previous years), we had around 100 hand-played drums (drumming) into the dark night from 01, after listening to the Global prayer,” Bischoff added.

In the United Kingdom, Folkstone holds historical significance due to its proximity to Europe and its rich heritage of invasions and conflicts. Organizer Rohan Scully believes in the transformative power of music and dance to unite people and accumulate positive energy, making it the perfect location for an Earthdance event.

“Some part synchronicity and some part serendipity has culminated in a team coming together with the skills and expertise to start the processes of healing here on the English Channel,” said Scully.

“Having seen the power of music and dance in action over the past 45 years, allowing huge numbers of people to unite and accumulate almost unbelievable volumes of positive energy, love, and gratitude; we put that energy out into the world as a healing touch to all living entities. It just felt right to establish an Earthdance event here,” concluded Scully.

Budapest, Hungary, has a long history of trance gatherings, with the Earthdance event regularly held since 2002. This year's event at Dürer Kert is nearly sold out and will donate proceeds to Age of Hope, a foundation dedicated to the protection of children.

About Earthdance: Earthdance is a pioneering organization that has been creating transformative, conscious events for 26 years. With a global reach and a profound commitment to promoting peace, Earthdance's synchronized festivals have touched the hearts and minds of people across the world. The Prayer for Peace, a pivotal moment during each festival, fosters a unified intention for peace on all levels.

As Earthdance continues to evolve, it embraces various initiatives, including supporting Deep Green Genetics and offering music compilations and merchandise that reflect their mission of promoting harmony and unity.

Apart from the festivals, Earthdance is involved in various other initiatives:

Deep Green Agency: Deep Green Agency is a global consulting agency focusing on community, cannabis and consciousness.

Deep Green Genetics: Earthdance proudly supports Deep Green Genetics (DGG), a global network of multi-generation craft cannabis farmers and breeders. DGG offers the global community access to some of the finest heritage craft cannabis genetics in the world.

Music: In honor of their 25th anniversary, Earthdance commemorates the milestone with a music compilation produced by Muti Music. This transformative compilation can be downloaded or streamed on multiple music platforms.

Merchandise: Earthdance offers an opportunity to show support for world peace with their new "Promoting Peace" t-shirts, available for purchase at Earthdance Global's online store. it has partnered with Grif Creation, a conscious jewerly brand, to offer the Evoluting "Love Series" of bracelets. Go to grifcreation.com.

Earthdance invites everyone to join their vibrant community and stay updated on their latest developments. For more information about Earthdance and potential collaborations, please visit EarthdanceGlobal.com.

