Crown Prince Meets Jordanian Business Leaders Working In Technology In Washington, DC

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Washington, Sept. 22 (Petra)-- His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II on Friday met in Washington, DC, with Jordanian business leaders specialised in various technological fields, including ICT.
Crown Prince Al Hussein highlighted national efforts to advance the digital economy sector, expressing pride in Jordanian leaders in the ICT sector across the world.
His Royal Highness' discussion with the business people covered topics of app development, start-ups, computer engineering, business development, information technology, artificial intelligence, network security, cybersecurity, and renewable energy.
The meeting also touched on telecom systems, car integrated apps, digital transformation, and cloud solution engineering.
Jordan's Ambassador in Washington, DC, Dina Kawar and Director of the Office of the Crown Prince Zaid Baqain attended the meeting.
