Canada's Assistance To Ukraine Since War-Start Exceeds CAD 8B

This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelensky during a joint press conference with Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"Since the outset of the full-scale invasion, Canada has provided over 8 billion Canadian dollars in aid to Ukraine, of which almost 2 billion is defense aid," the head of state said.

Also, according to the president, Canada has trained almost 40,000 Ukrainian servicemen.

As reported, the Ukrainian delegation headed by President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived on a visit to Canada immediately after a visit to the U.S.