Canada's Assistance To Ukraine Since War-Start Exceeds CAD 8B

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Since the outset of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Canada has provided assistance to the nation totaling more than CAD 8 billion, including CAD 2 billion in defense aid.
This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelensky during a joint press conference with Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.
"Since the outset of the full-scale invasion, Canada has provided over 8 billion Canadian dollars in aid to Ukraine, of which almost 2 billion is defense aid," the head of state said. Read also: Ukraine, Canada expand Free Trade Agreement
Also, according to the president, Canada has trained almost 40,000 Ukrainian servicemen.
As reported, the Ukrainian delegation headed by President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived on a visit to Canada immediately after a visit to the U.S.
