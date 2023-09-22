German Ambassador Honors Memory Of Holocaust Victims In Babyn Yar

The diplomat announced this on the social network X, Ukrinform reported.

“In Babi Yar on September 29-30, 1941, Germany committed a crime against humanity. After visiting the Holocaust Memorial Center, we honored the memory of the victims. At the same time, I learned more about the complex, depressing history of this place. Let it be a place of memory and reminder”, he said.

As reported, German Ambassador to Ukraine Martin Jäger discussed the needs of the front and rear with the commander of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel General Oleksandr Syrsky, and the head of the Dnipro Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak.