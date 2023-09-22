Global Consumer Robotics Market Size Expected To Reach USD 73.11 Billion With CAGR 29.8% By 2030 X Herald

Introduction to Consumer Robotics:

Consumer robotics refers to a rapidly evolving field that focuses on creating robotic products and devices for everyday use by individuals in their homes or personal spaces. These robots are designed to perform a wide range of tasks, from cleaning and entertainment to companionship and assistance with daily activities. The development of consumer robotics has been driven by advances in artificial intelligence, computer vision, natural language processing, and hardware engineering. One of the most notable examples of consumer robotics is the robotic vacuum cleaner, which autonomously navigates and cleans floors. Other examples include robot companions like social robots designed to provide companionship and entertainment, as well as robots for educational purposes.

As technology continues to advance, consumer robotics is expected to become even more integrated into our daily lives, with robots taking on increasingly complex and diverse roles. This may include robots for healthcare support, personal transportation, and even more sophisticated forms of household automation. However, ethical and safety considerations will be paramount as these technologies become more prevalent in our homes.

Major Key Players:

Blue Frog Robotics (France), MAKO Surgical Corporation (US), Parrot SA (France), Honda Motors Company Ltd. (Japan), Neato Robotics (US), LG Electronics Inc. (South Korea), WowWee Group Limited (Hong Kong), Jibo Inc. (US), Hasbro Inc. (US), Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (South Korea), 3D Robotics (US), Intuitive Surgical Inc. (US), Google Inc. (US), iRobot Corporation (US)

Request for a Sample Report @

Market Dynamics and Factors Influencing Growth:

Drivers:

The driving factors for Consumer Robotics are multifaceted, encompassing technological advancements, changing societal norms, and evolving consumer demands. Rapid technological progress is a primary driver. Breakthroughs in artificial intelligence, computer vision, and natural language processing have empowered robots with unprecedented capabilities. This has enabled them to perform a wider range of tasks with greater accuracy and efficiency. Moreover, the increasing affordability of advanced components and manufacturing processes has significantly lowered the cost barrier for producing consumer robots. This accessibility has opened up new markets and allowed a broader demographic to engage with robotics technology.

Restraints:

Restraints in consumer robotics primarily revolve around cost considerations. The production of sophisticated robotics hardware and software components tends to be expensive, which directly impacts the final retail price of consumer robots. This high cost can be a significant barrier for many potential buyers, limiting the accessibility of advanced robotic technology to a broader audience. Additionally, the ongoing research and development required to enhance capabilities and features contribute to the overall expense.

Opportunities:

Consumer robotics presents a vast array of opportunities in various domains, revolutionizing the way we interact with technology in daily lives. In the realm of household chores, robots can perform tasks like vacuuming, mopping, and even laundry, freeing up valuable time for individuals and families. Companies can tap into this market by developing efficient, user-friendly, and cost-effective robotic solutions.

Consumer Robotics Market Segmentation:

Market Segmentation:

By Type: Task robots are anticipated to register the maximum consumer robotics market share over the forecast period. The need for domestic robots is being driven by rising automation in household equipment, rising labor costs, and rising safety concerns around the world. One of the major factors driving the market is the growth in investments by firms around the world to create domestic robots for a variety of applications.



Task Robots Surveillance

By Connectivity: The WIFI segment is expected to grow at the highest compound annual growth rate as a result of the rising technological adoption resulting in a strong demand for the robots with enhanced speed. The development of smart cities, followed by its feature of easing management, will further attract many customers to the market.



WIFI Bluetooth

By End User: The household robot is anticipated to dominate the consumer robotics market during the forecast period. The demand for household robots is being driven by rising automation in household appliances, rising labor costs, and rising safety concerns around the world.



Education

Healthcare

Household

Social Robots Entertainment Robots

Inquire for Premium Report @

For this report, Introspective Market Research has segmented the Consumer Robotics Market based on region:

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; Volume in Units, 2023-2030)

The Asia Pacific is expected to register a significant market share over the forecast period. In Asia, three countries, China, Japan, and South Korea are at the forefront of consumer robotics research and development. Because those three countries are Asia's leaders in robotics production, there is a wealth of knowledge available from them. The countries of China, Japan, and South Korea were chosen to represent the current state of consumer robotics in Asia

North America region is holding a major share of the consumer robotics market over the forecast period. The expansion of the market is largely fueled by the United States and Canada. The expansion is being driven by the rising use of consumer robots in residential applications across the area. In the United States, there are several consumer robotics firms. iRobot, based in Bedford, Massachusetts, is the most well-known consumer robotics manufacturer in the United States.

North America



US

Canada Mexico

Eastern Europe



Bulgaria

The Czech Republic

Hungary

Poland

Romania Rest of Eastern Europe

Western Europe



Germany

UK

France

Netherlands

Italy

Russia

Spain Rest of Western Europe

Asia Pacific



China

India

Japan

South Korea

Malaysia

Thailand

Vietnam

The Philippines

Australia

New Zealand Rest of APAC

Middle East & Africa



Turkey

Bahrain

Kuwait

Saudi Arabia

Qatar

UAE

Israel South Africa

South America



Brazil

Argentina Rest of SA

Acquire This Report:

Scope of the Report:

The latest research on the Consumer Robotics Market provides a comprehensive overview of the market for the years 2023 to 2030. It gives a comprehensive picture of the global Consumer Robotics industry, considering all significant industry trends, market dynamics, competitive landscape, and market analysis tools such as Porter's five forces analysis, Industry Value chain analysis, and PESTEL analysis of the Consumer Robotics Market. Moreover, the report includes significant chapters such as Patent Analysis, Regulatory Framework, Technology Roadmap, BCG Matrix, Heat Map Analysis, Price Trend Analysis, and Investment Analysis which help to understand the market direction and movement in the current and upcoming years. The report is designed to help readers find information and make decisions that will help them grow their businesses. The study is written with a specific goal in mind to give business insights and consultancy to help customers make smart business decisions and achieve long-term success in their particular market areas.

Contact us:

Introspective Market Research

3001 S King Drive,

Chicago, Illinois

60616 USA

Ph no: +1 773 382 1049

Email :