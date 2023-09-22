Qatar Reach Volleyball Round Of 16 Essam And Nassim Advance

Doha: Qatar cruised into the knockout stage of men's volleyball event at the Hangzhou Asian Games after defeating Hong Kong 3-1 in their last Pool E match yesterday.

Al Annabi, who overcame a challenge from Thailand in their first match, brushed aside Hong Kong with a 21–25, 13–25, 25–22, 21–25 score-line after a 1-hour-47-minute battle.

The Camilo Soto-coached side will now take on GCC opponents Bahrain in their Round of 16 clash today.

“We are aiming to maintain our winning performance as clinching a gold medal for Qatar is our main target,” Qatar's Osman Abdulwahid said after the win.

“It is going to be challenging because we are aware of the strength of teams competing here but we will do our best to achieve our goal,” he added.

Bahrain secured their spot in the knockout stage after finishing runners-up in Pool B topped by Iran.

The men's volleyball event in Hangzhou is featuring 19 teams with the gold medal match is scheduled to be played on September 26.

Meanwhile, Qatar's beach volleyball pair of Mahmoud Essam and Abdullah Nassim also progressed to the Round of 16 after a comfortable 21-12, 21-15 victory over Macau's Cheong Hou Wang and Wong Wai Hei in their final Pool F match yesterday.

They outsmarted South Korea in their first game before losing to Iran.

Today, Qatar's gold medal contenders Cherif Younousse and Ahmed Tijan will play their last Pool B match against Jaron Requinton and Alnakran Abdilla of the Philippines.

The defending champions defeated Indonesian counterparts in their opening match and will look to enter Sunday's Round of 16 with a perfect record.

Elsewhere, Qatar football team will target a spot in the knockout stage as they meet Palestine in their second Pool D match today.

Ildio Vale's side was beaten by Japan in their opening match with the coach hoping for team's comeback in the competition with a win.

Meanwhile, Qatar shooters reached Hangzhou yesterday to compete in the Games. The shooting event will begin on Sunday and will continue till October 1.